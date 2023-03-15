City breaks ground for new pickleball court

One project will be expanding and fixing the pickleball court at Berrian Park.
One project will be expanding and fixing the pickleball court at Berrian Park.(WGEM)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:14 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New plans set in motion this afternoon to transform recreational courts for tennis and pickleball could maximize playing time.

This afternoon construction began on the Lincoln park tennis courts.

Those will be converted into 20 pickleball courts with new LED lights that meet international dark sky standards.

While there will no longer be tennis at Lincoln, the city will be laying down 16 tennis courts at canyon view park,12 Will share the same LED’s as Lincolns.

Pickleball was created by three dads in the 1960s.

One of the creators, Barney McCallum said the game got it’s name from his dog, who of course was named pickles.

