TRINIDAD, Colo. (KJCT) - Southeastern Colorado was lightly jostled Monday night after another earthquake rolled through the crust.

A 3.6 magnitude quake rumbled into town around 10:20 p.m. Monday after originating about 13 miles to the west of Trinidad.

The epicenter of the quake originated near Trinidad, Colo. (United States Geological Survey)

The area around Trinidad, Colorado was hit with six other quakes last week.

