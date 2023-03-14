Grand Rivers Humane Society Pet of the Week

By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:51 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Pluto 2!

Pluto 2 is a perfect affectionate boy who wants to please. He is very friendly and loves people and dogs alike. Even with him only being 1 year old, he is medium energy. He walks well on leash. He would love walks and hikes but also cuddling on the couch with his people.

As always, if you cannot commit to adoption, Grand Rivers is in need of foster parents. For more information, you can call 970-644-0575.

Adoptable NOW and at our event:

Chow Down Redlands

2500 Broadway St, Unit H, Grand Junction, CO

Sat 3/18/23 from 9:30am-12:30pm

Dog adoption fee: $160 CASH only please

