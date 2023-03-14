CPW offers incentives for projects that reduce bear-human conflicts

Spring is coming, bringing an end to the wintertime bear hibernation period. As they awaken, so too does the potential for human-bear conflicts.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A long, wet winter is finally breaking, and as warming temperatures start to awaken bears from hibernation, the likelihood of bear-human interactions climbs with the temperature.

To tackle the problem Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering up to $1 million for projects that reduce conflicts between the human and bear inhabitants of the state.

Bear attacks are a problem for anyone living in bear country. If you live in Colorado, chances are you are living in bear country. Even heavily inhabited and urban areas occasionally see ursine intruders, especially during periods of hyperphagia.

Experts say that, typically, bear-human conflicts are food motivated.

This is the second year for the project. Last year, CPW funneled money into bear-proof trash cans into education to teach people how to secure bear attractants like food, birdseed, and garbage.

