Zebra bites, injures owner’s arm before it’s fatally shot

FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser...
FILE - The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff's office said.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A zebra attacked its owner at an Ohio home and bit the man’s arm before it was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy, authorities said.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Circleville. Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and found the man in a fenced-in field, lying on the ground.

The large male zebra continued acting aggressively and charged at a deputy’s cruiser that had been positioned to keep the animal away from the victim, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was able to briefly scare it away using their cruiser’s horn and sirens, but the zebra continued to charge at deputies and other first responders and eventually was shot and killed.

It was not clear what caused the zebra’s aggressive behavior, but officials said it may have been trying to protect some female zebras that were in the same field.

The zebra’s owner was hospitalized but is expected to recover. No other injuries to humans or animals were reported.

Zebras are not considered exotic animals under Ohio law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles
New consequences for failed vehicle registrations
A collision involving a truck and a Kia occurred late Saturday night. The driver and passenger...
Hit-and-run turns to foot chase
ET Romero
Three decade old cold case solved with DNA testing
ONE OF THE MOST DAMAGING INSECT PESTS IN THE U-S HAS BEEN DISCOVERED BREEDING IN THE APPLETON...
Japanese Beetle declared ‘public nuisance’
East Middle School
East Middle School closure ‘unfortunately makes sense’

Latest News

FILE - Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters following a...
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell discharged from hospital after fall
President Biden took the state with the UK, Australian prime ministers.
Biden announces nuclear-powered submarines for Australia
Do you agree with increasing the age to buy a firearm in CO to 21? Let us know!
SURVEY: Do you agree with increasing the legal age to buy a firearm in Colorado to 21 years of age?
U.S. Sen Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) sits down with InvestigateTV to discuss his push for stronger...
Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) Addresses Unemployment Fraud
Jason Derulo performing at the SB Tailgate during the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday,...
‘It was heart-stopping’: Jason Derulo gives server $5,000 tip