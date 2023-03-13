PC gaming giant Steam breaks company record; almost 11 thousand titles released last year

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KJCT) - The world’s largest gaming platform, Steam, has seen a surge in the number of new releases over the past five years.

Last year, Steam broke its previous company record with 10,963 games released.

The platform reached it’s all-time high with new gaming titles in a year, jumping up 73% in 2022.

In data presented by SportsLens.com, Steam released nearly 11,000 titles last year, the highest amount of releases in the platform’s history. In the last three years, Steam has released more than 30,000 games.

Steam has long been dominant in PC gaming through its massive user base and regular new releases and long-beloved franchises like Team Fortress 2 and the Half-Life series. Millions use Steam for their variety of options including traditional online multiplayer shooters to farming simulators.

Steam was released in September of 2003 and launched seven games in 2004. This number has since skyrocketed in the following years, reaching over 8,100 in 2018. There were a few less in 2019, but amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the demand for video games reached a high demand again, forming a 23% year-over-growth with 9,635 games released in 2020.

In 2021, Steam released 10,283 games. This is just 680 games shy of the 2022 record.

With the constant release of new titles and fresh content, it shouldn’t be shocking to see Steam hit impressive user highs.

As of December of 2022, Steam’s biggest games included Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Lost Ark, according to data provided by Statista.com.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive is a first-person shooter that had an average of 618,000 concurrent players. Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena game with approximately 483,000 concurrent players. Lost Ark is a massive multiplayer game action role-playing game that kept approximately 235,000 players at any given time.

