Local non-profit plans to offer inexpensive home repairs for seniors and veterans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new non-profit in the valley wants to help people with home repairs they might not be able to afford or do themselves.

Helping Hands Western Slope Association plans to offer low-cost or even free repairs for local elderly people and disabled veterans.

“I’ve seen how much there is a need for a program like this because a lot of elderly that just cannot no longer do these maintenance repairs on their homes,” said Aaron Chalfant, founder of Helping Hands Western Slope Association.

Chalfant looks to the future for grants and funding to help build an office space, and is looking for donations to help kick-start the organization.

With Helping Hands, funding mostly comes from its GoFundMe page. Chalfant also wants to work with other organizations to build a pro-bono network of contractors and non-profits across the Western Slope.

As Helping Hands relies on donations, it is looking for building materials and other repair essentials like sinks or building-grade wood.

Helping Hands still needs board members, and Chalfant encourages interested parties to apply.

“We are going to be talking at that meeting about the different safety protocols, and how we’re going to be doing case management,” said Chalfant.

He also mentioned that this will help tackle problems in the Grand Valley that vulnerable groups can face.

The first meeting will be at noon on March 30 at the Redlands Community Center.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.