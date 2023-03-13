American Red Cross talks Red Cross month

American Red Cross
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:03 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - National Red Cross month started in March and is a month to carry out the mission of the Red Cross along with its volunteers.

Christie Caster, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross Western & Southwestern CO Chapter, also discussed giving day. She said, “March 22nd is giving day, and of course it falls on our red cross month, and really it’s a day for people to put their compassion into action.”

American Red cross is always looking for volunteers. If you would like to volunteer you can check out their website here.

