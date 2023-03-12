New consequences for failed vehicle registrations

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - On January 1, 2023, a new law went into place that increases the consequences for expired temporary tags for those who fail to properly register their vehicle.

The Colorado Registration Fairness Act (HB22-1254) was passed last year by the state legislature. It ensures that all Coloradans pay the required taxes and fees when registering their vehicles.

The new law requires drivers who fail to properly register their vehicles to pay back taxes and fees, as well as late registration fines. The amounts owed will vary for each individual based on their vehicle and county of residence.

The law applies to all Coloradans who register their vehicles after the temporary tag expiration date or after the 90-day grace period given to new residents moving into the state.

This means that drivers who have refused to properly register their vehicles in a timely manner after moving to Colorado will no longer be able to avoid paying the required taxes and fees.

The new law adds teeth to existing laws by requiring the collection of owed back taxes and fees for failed registrations. This move is expected to increase revenue for counties across Colorado while ensuring that all drivers pay their fair share.

Coloradans who have let their temporary tags expire or have not properly registered their vehicles are advised to take action as soon as possible.

Those that have been late in registering their vehicle are encouraged to visit their county motor vehicle office to determine how much they owe if they are late in registering their vehicle.

More information about taxes and fees can be found on the Colorado Department of Revenue website.

