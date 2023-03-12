Hit-and-run turns to foot chase

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Broken Windshield Crime Scene(stock)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A hit-and-run accident lead to the arrest of one on Saturday night.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, a collision occurred at the intersection of 30 Road and the I-70 Business Loop involving a truck and a Kia passenger car.

After the incident, the driver and passenger of the truck fled on foot. Witnesses nearby followed the two men.

Shortly after, both were detained by law enforcement. The driver was arrested.

The driver of the Kia was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

There is no further information released at this time.

