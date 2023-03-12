CMU Men’s Basketball falls in 1st round of NCAA DII Tournament

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:17 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa University Men’s Basketball team could not overcome rough first half of their opening matchup in the NCAA DII Tournament, losing to the Angelo State Rams at a final of 57-72.

The Mavericks seemed to be the ones in control early, taking a 13-7 lead minutes into the first half, unfortunately. that would be their largest lead of the night. About a minute later the Rams offense would overtake the lead and never look back.

The Rams lead by 18 points early in the second half. The Mavs offense would try to scratch and claw back into the game, getting the Ram lead down to eight, but never could completely close in on Angelo State.

A big difference in the game was at the free throw line, the Mavericks were 3-12 on free throws, meanwhile the Rams got to the line more often, and connected more often going 22-24.

Another way the Rams maintained control was via the rebound. They outrebounded CMU 36-27.

Angelo State advances to take on their fellow Lone Star Conference team, West Texas A&M.

On the other side of the South Central Regional bracket, two of the Mavericks fellow Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Schools will be squaring off again, in Black Hills State and Fort Lewis.

