Cale Makar scores in OT to lift Avalanche past Coyotes, 3-2

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored at 1:38 of overtime, Nathan MacKinnon ran his franchise-record home goals streak to nine games and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Saturday.

MacKinnon also extended his home points streak to 16 games. Denis Malgin opened the scoring for Colorado in the first period, Alexandar Georgiev made 18 saves and Mikko Rantanen had two assists.

Jack McBain and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona in the first period, with Keller giving the Coyotes a 2-1 lead with his team-best 27th goal.

Connor Ingram made 41 saves in his first game back in Denver since stopped 49 shots last year while a member of the Nashville Predators in a 2-1 overtime loss in the first round of the playoffs.

The Avalanche entered the game in a rut, with a 1-3-1 record in March after going 7-1-2 in February and beginning to look the part of a team that could successfully defend its Stanley Cup title.

NOTES: RW Christian Fischer left in the first period for Arizona after suffering a lower-body injury. … G Ivan Prosvetov was scratched for Arizona after appearing in net two nights earlier in a 4-1 win over Nashville. It was Prosvetov’s first game of the season.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At Montreal on Monday night.

Coyotes: Host Minnesota on Sunday night.

