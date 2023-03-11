Valley rain and heavy mountain snow increasing tonight

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain has been scarce over the valleys today, as expected, but snow has been falling fairly consistently over our higher terrain.

Rain & Snow Increase Tonight

Rain will increase in the valleys after dark. The humidity will increase as the evening cools. Higher humidity lets the rain fall to the valley floor as opposed to lower-humidity situations when rain falls and evaporates before it reaches the ground. Rain and snow will be with us through about 5-7 AM around the Grand Valley. It will gradually fade to an end from 7 AM to noon from north to south. There may be some brief sun on Saturday afternoon, but another wave of rain and snow will arrive between 5 PM and 8 PM. A stray shower is possible around Grand Junction, but this next wave of rain and snow will primarily focus on areas south of the Grand Valley. That will exit before midnight Saturday night, then still another brief wave of rain and snow will arrive farther south around Cortez after about 4 AM Sunday. It will likely exit Cortez by 8 AM Sunday.

Winter Weather Alerts: Where The Biggest Snow Falls

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the High Country until 11 PM Saturday. This includes the Grand Mesa, Battlement Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the central and southern San Juans, the Sawatch Range, the Gore Range, the northern Front Range, and the Mosquito Range. This includes Glade Park, Aspen, Marble, Vail, Crested Butte, Telluride, Ouray, Pagosa Springs, Frisco, Breckenridge, Red Cliff, and Rocky Mountain National Park. Snow accumulation of 12-24 inches is likely within the Winter Storm Warning. Localized accumulation up to 36 inches is possible. Wind gusts up to 55 mph will blow that snow and significantly reduce visibility. High passes may become impassable, and travel in general can be dangerous through the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 8 PM Saturday for the Bookcliffs, the Roan Plateau, and until 11 PM Saturday for the upper Gunnison River Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and many of the high mountain valleys. This includes Leadville, Gunnison, Cimarron, Sapinero, Creed, South Fork, Grand Lake, Grandy, Kremmling. Snow accumulation of 5-10 inches is expected with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts up to 55 mph will blow around the snow and limit the visibility. Travel will become dangerous.

Meanwhile In the Valleys

Significant snow is likely in the mountains. In the valleys along Highway 50, some snow may mix with the rain. More snow, in fact most or all of it, will melt rather than accumulate. Some minor accumulation is possible on the Montrose end of Highway 50 through Sunday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with periods of rain in the valleys and snow on the mountains. We’ll cool slowly from mid-40s around 6 PM to lower 40s at 10 PM. Valley rain and mountain snow are likely overnight, but there will be some occasional breaks. It’s also possible for some wet snow to mix with the rain in the valleys. Low temperatures by morning will be near 35 degrees around Grand Junction, 36 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 35 degrees around Cortez. Rain and snow will end from north to south between 7 AM and noon Saturday, but a second wave of rain and snow will arrive in the evening mainly south of the Grand Valley. High temperatures will be near 51 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 51 degrees around Delta, and 51 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.