Two brothers use TikTok for autism awareness

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Michigan brothers Max and Jake are quickly rising stars on social media platforms TikTok and Instagram.

With nearly 700,000 followers, the duo is hoping that their online success will help educate their viewers on what it really means to have autism.

Max, who is autistic, is the mastermind behind their content. His brother Jake believes his autism is a superpower that leads to other abilities.

“We’re really using this as a platform to spread awareness and really share our love and share our story and show families and people all over the world that people with autism really have value,” said Jake.

Max’s talents have been put to use for the greater good, creating entertaining videos that have amassed millions of views. Their most popular video has garnered 43.9 million views.

Max and Jake’s story is a testament to the fact that autism does not limit one’s abilities, and they hope to change perceptions about the condition one video at a time.

“It feels really good. It feels really good to know that we’re actually making such a significant impact in such a short period of time,” said Jake. “It’s the craziest thing.”

If you’re interested in following the brothers and their journey, you can find them on TikTok under the handle @mybrothermax.

