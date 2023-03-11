Students partner with Make-A-Wish Colorado to fulfill wish for Grand Junction boy

Angel, a 12-year-old with a brain tumor, sits in a Lamborghini during his special treatment...
Angel, a 12-year-old with a brain tumor, sits in a Lamborghini during his special treatment from Make-A-Wish Colorado.(Michelle Mendoza)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Make-A-Wish Colorado is an organization dedicated to making the dreams of critically ill children come true.

Recently, they teamed up with SkyView Academy in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, to create a special day for 12-year-old Angel from Grand Junction.

Angel, who has a brain tumor, loves cool cars and wished for an Xbox. He became SkyView Academy’s featured wish kid for the school’s 5th annual Wish Week, a spirit week filled with activities and events that raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

The day started with a car parade that included 60+ vehicles decorated to show support for Angel. He led the parade riding in a Lamborghini. Students, faculty, and members of the community lined the streets to cheer him on.

After the parade, students lined the hallways as “fans” chanted Angel’s name. Angel and his parents were escorted along a red-carpeted hallway into the gymnasium by students that were dressed as security.

In the gymnasium, Angel participated in fundraising challenge activities that included throwing pies at teachers, dying teachers’ hair, and tossing wet sponges.

The event was not just about fulfilling Angel’s wish, but also about building a supportive community.

The staff from Make-A-Wish Colorado surprised Angel by granting his wish, giving him an Xbox and accessories in front of the entire student body.

Angel’s Wish Day was a day filled with love, hope, and community support.

SkyView Academy raised more than $15,000 during this year’s Wish Week, which is enough to grant wishes to two Colorado children who are battling critical illnesses.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews block off the area around a gas leak near 32 Road in Clifton on March 10, 2023.
Crews scramble to control gas leak in Clifton
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin checks her time at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's...
American skier Mikaela Shiffrin gets her record 86th World Cup victory
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
East Middle
D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Latest News

Logos for Instagram and TikTok - FILE
Two brothers use TikTok for autism awareness
(FILE) gun
Age to buy firearm may increase in Colorado
Mt. Rose will be open this weekend
Relentless winter brings pros, cons for Tahoe ski resorts
Helping Hands Western Slope Association Logo
Helping Hands Western Slope Association