Students partner with Make-A-Wish Colorado to fulfill wish for Grand Junction boy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Make-A-Wish Colorado is an organization dedicated to making the dreams of critically ill children come true.

Recently, they teamed up with SkyView Academy in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, to create a special day for 12-year-old Angel from Grand Junction.

Angel, who has a brain tumor, loves cool cars and wished for an Xbox. He became SkyView Academy’s featured wish kid for the school’s 5th annual Wish Week, a spirit week filled with activities and events that raise money for Make-A-Wish Colorado.

The day started with a car parade that included 60+ vehicles decorated to show support for Angel. He led the parade riding in a Lamborghini. Students, faculty, and members of the community lined the streets to cheer him on.

After the parade, students lined the hallways as “fans” chanted Angel’s name. Angel and his parents were escorted along a red-carpeted hallway into the gymnasium by students that were dressed as security.

In the gymnasium, Angel participated in fundraising challenge activities that included throwing pies at teachers, dying teachers’ hair, and tossing wet sponges.

The event was not just about fulfilling Angel’s wish, but also about building a supportive community.

The staff from Make-A-Wish Colorado surprised Angel by granting his wish, giving him an Xbox and accessories in front of the entire student body.

Angel’s Wish Day was a day filled with love, hope, and community support.

SkyView Academy raised more than $15,000 during this year’s Wish Week, which is enough to grant wishes to two Colorado children who are battling critical illnesses.

