Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The second and final day of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic Baseball wrapped up amid less-than-ideal weather. A couple teams were still able to get their games in before field conditions took a turn for the worse.

The Palisade Bulldogs took down the Palmer Ridge Bears in dramatic fashion winning 11-10.

The Grand Junction Tigers lose an early lead to the Rampart Rams, at a final score of 8-7.

The Central Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to the Lutheran Lions at a final score of 10-5.

Two games were cancelled, the matchup between Fruita Monument and Prairie View, and Palmer Ridge vs Central.

Total Records

Fruita Monument (2-0)*

Prairie View (2-0)*

Lutheran (2-1)

Central (1-1)*

Grand Junction (1-2)

Palisade (1-2)

Rampart (1-2)

Palmer Ridge (0-2)*

* - Record does not reflect canceled game

