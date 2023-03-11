Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The second and final day of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic Baseball wrapped up amid less-than-ideal weather. A couple teams were still able to get their games in before field conditions took a turn for the worse.

The Palisade Bulldogs took down the Palmer Ridge Bears in dramatic fashion winning 11-10.

The Grand Junction Tigers lose an early lead to the Rampart Rams, at a final score of 8-7.

The Central Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to the Lutheran Lions at a final score of 10-5.

Two games were cancelled, the matchup between Fruita Monument and Prairie View, and Palmer Ridge vs Central.

Total Records

Fruita Monument (2-0)*

Prairie View (2-0)*

Lutheran (2-1)

Central (1-1)*

Grand Junction (1-2)

Palisade (1-2)

Rampart (1-2)

Palmer Ridge (0-2)*

* - Record does not reflect canceled game

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
East Middle
D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac CEO speaks out after district votes ‘no’ on clinic
Crews block off the area around a gas leak near 32 Road in Clifton on March 10, 2023.
Crews scramble to control gas leak in Clifton

Latest News

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football...
Free agency key for Broncos with so little draft capital
Palisade's Freshman First baseman Kian Kinslow and Sophomore Pitcher Ascher Morby celebrate...
Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2
East Middle School
Reaction to East Middle School Closing
This winter on the Front Range may have been unusually cold but historical records show that...
Colorado faces less impact from warmer winters