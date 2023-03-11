Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The second and final day of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic Baseball wrapped up amid less-than-ideal weather. A couple teams were still able to get their games in before field conditions took a turn for the worse.
The Palisade Bulldogs took down the Palmer Ridge Bears in dramatic fashion winning 11-10.
The Grand Junction Tigers lose an early lead to the Rampart Rams, at a final score of 8-7.
The Central Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to the Lutheran Lions at a final score of 10-5.
Two games were cancelled, the matchup between Fruita Monument and Prairie View, and Palmer Ridge vs Central.
Total Records
Fruita Monument (2-0)*
Prairie View (2-0)*
Lutheran (2-1)
Central (1-1)*
Grand Junction (1-2)
Palisade (1-2)
Rampart (1-2)
Palmer Ridge (0-2)*
* - Record does not reflect canceled game
Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.