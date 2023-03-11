Age to buy firearm may increase in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The age to purchase a firearm may increase in Colorado if a new legislation gets approved.

The new legislation, sponsored by Senators Kyle Mullica (D) and Jessie Danielson (D), would raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm in Colorado to 21.

The legislation earned initial approval in the Senate on Friday, March 10.

The current federal law states that individuals must be 21 years old to purchase a handgun, but only 18 to purchase long guns.

The proposed bill, SB23-169, would raise the age limit to purchase any firearm to 21.

“Gun deaths in Colorado climb higher every year, and a disproportionate number of them are committed by younger Coloradans,” Mullica said. “As an ER nurse I’ve seen firsthand the devastating ways gun violence impacts our communities, which is why I am proud to champion this bill that will reduce gun violence and save lives all across our state.”

“Young people aged 12-24 make up one-fifth of the population, but commit just under half of all gun murders,” Danielson said. “There is an urgent need to do more to prevent gun violence in Colorado, and I am proud to champion this legislation that will do just that. Raising the age to purchase a firearm will keep more deadly weapons away from our youth, reduce youth suicide rates, and make our communities safer.”

“We’re here today to send a clear message to our lawmakers — it’s time to strengthen our gun laws so that kids can be kids,” said Charlotte Goldstein, a volunteer with the Denver East chapter of Students Demand Action. “Students like me are tired of living with the constant fear of gun violence. This bill will save lives in our communities, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with our allies in the statehouse to get them across the finish line. The time to act is now.”

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, firearms are the leading cause of death for young people in the U.S. ages 18 to 20, and the firearm suicide rate among this group has increased a staggering 61 percent in the last decade.

People between the age of 18 and 20 commit gun murders three times more than adults above the age of 21. Peer-reviewed research shows that adolescent and post-adolescents have less capacity for mature judgment and self-control, which often leads to risky behavior and aggressive impulses.

SB23-169 now moves to the Senate floor for further consideration. Track the bill’s progress HERE.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.