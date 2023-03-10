Mesa County Public Health discusses air quality

Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health(Mesa County Public Health | Mesa County Public Health)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The spring open burn season is underway in Mesa County, which can impact our air quality. We are talked with Mesa County Public Health about what local trends we see this time of year when it comes to air quality, and what resources are available to track conditions.

Merry Ellen Boom, an Environmental Health Specialist at Mesa County Public Health says, “we want to know if the air quality is good for our residents and our community, and we want to be prepared if a pollution incident is coming or if a wildfire smoke is coming.”

Don’t forget, open burn season started March 1st and lasts until April 30th for Grand Junction. In Mesa County, it lasts until May 31st.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Middle
D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac CEO speaks out after district votes ‘no’ on clinic
Rain and snow are on track to return to Colorado's Western Slope on Friday.
Rain and snow to return to the Western Slope on Friday