Mesa County Public Health discusses air quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The spring open burn season is underway in Mesa County, which can impact our air quality. We are talked with Mesa County Public Health about what local trends we see this time of year when it comes to air quality, and what resources are available to track conditions.

Merry Ellen Boom, an Environmental Health Specialist at Mesa County Public Health says, “we want to know if the air quality is good for our residents and our community, and we want to be prepared if a pollution incident is coming or if a wildfire smoke is coming.”

Don’t forget, open burn season started March 1st and lasts until April 30th for Grand Junction. In Mesa County, it lasts until May 31st.

