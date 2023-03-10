Mesa County Public Health discusses air quality

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The spring open burn season is underway in Mesa County, which can impact our air quality. Mesa County Public Health is talking about what local trends we see this time of year when it comes to air quality, and what resources are available to track conditions. Merry Ellen Boom, an Environmental Health Specialist at Mesa County Public Health.

She says, “we want to be able to know if the air quality is good for our residents and our community, and we want to be prepared if a pollution incident is coming or if a wildfire incident is coming.”

Don’t forget, you do need a permit to burn. Burning season in Grand Junction lasts from now until April 30th but runs until May 31st for Mesa County.

If you would like a burn permit visit MCPH website, here.

