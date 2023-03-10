Fruita Chamber of Commerce holds third Women’s Conference

Women sitting at the CMU Ballroom as they listen to speaker
Women sitting at the CMU Ballroom as they listen to speaker(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Thursday, March 9, the Fruita Chamber of Commerce held its third Annual Women’s Conference at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom. The conference featured meaningful breakout sessions, a stacked panel, and a motivational keynote speaker, Anna Nichols. She is the founder of Discovery Leadership LLC, a personal and professional development company with the mission of helping people become empowered leaders who act confidently and speak courageously while positively impacting their lives, businesses, community, and the world.

“Just for the purpose to get women together and to build relationships, connections, networking, powerful speeches, you know, and just know that we can do it, you know, even in this crazy world we live in right now,” said Hilary Daniels, Fruita Chamber Community Development Director. Aside from Anna Nichols, the conference also featured a panel of prominent leaders from CMU and the steps they took to find success. In addition, it had three breakout sessions, each highlighting a different aspect of the theme: Personal Empowerment, Professional Empowerment, and Taking the Leap.

Another aspect of the conference was a Business Closet, where CMU and Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) students could get professional business clothing for free. Attire gets donated from two different donation drives. “We can help those students make that decision on what to wear and based on, like, what they’re attending, like an interview or presentation,” said Kayla Stack, Lead Student Coordinator for the Business Closet. In addition, Stack mentions that they have a rack at every career service event at CMU to prepare students.

For the foreseeable future, the Fruita Chamber of Commerce expects to do more conferences like the one that happened on Thursday.

