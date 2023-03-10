El Niño begins, impacting weather across the Earth

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - La Niña has officially ended, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, bringing changes that impact weather across the planet.

La Niña’s moisture-laden meteorological mirror match El Niño tends to bring increased hurricane activity in the Pacific and reduced activity in the Atlantic.

El Niño tends to bring more rain and snow to California as well, which is already seeing a lot of moisture.

Temperatures often spike with El Niño as well. The 2020-2022 La Niña period was the warmest on record, and forecasters say the next year or two will likely bring even higher temperatures.

