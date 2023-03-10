Colorado’s Attorney General wants more oversight into social platforms

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The social media app Snapchat is under fire from Colorado lawmakers and parents who say that the messaging app creates the perfect environment for drug dealers to target children.

Kimberly Osterman says her son was killed by an overdose from fentanyl bought on Snapchat as easily as ordering a pizza.

“They don’t want to cooperate. Because they want all these people on their platform. It is money in their pocket. Absolutely they need to be more transparent,” said Osterman.

Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser agrees. In a report released Thursday, Weiser said that social media is becoming a nexus for illicit drug distribution, but it’s unclear how deep the problem runs.

The report found that social platforms are not transparent with their data. “Sometimes, law enforcement faces delays. It can be quite a significant delay before they are getting access to information related to distribution of fentanyl on these platforms,” said Weiser.

A law passed in 2022 requires Weiser to create a report which looks into how the internet is used for the sale and distribution of fentanyl.

The study found dealers are are elusive, using emojis and slang terms to avoid detection and exploiting loopholes in app infrastructure and moderation policies.

“Not all platforms have a one strike and you’re out policy. Some platforms allow people multiple chances of being caught distributing deadly drugs before they are told you are out,” said Weiser.

Weiser said that he believes there should be more oversight on the platforms. “Snapchat needs to change their platform and make it a safe platform if it is going to be an existing platform.”

