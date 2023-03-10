Colorado’s Attorney General wants more oversight into social platforms

Parents and lawmakers alike say that Snapchat needs more oversight to tackle the drug issue.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The social media app Snapchat is under fire from Colorado lawmakers and parents who say that the messaging app creates the perfect environment for drug dealers to target children.

Kimberly Osterman says her son was killed by an overdose from fentanyl bought on Snapchat as easily as ordering a pizza.

“They don’t want to cooperate. Because they want all these people on their platform. It is money in their pocket. Absolutely they need to be more transparent,” said Osterman.

Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser agrees. In a report released Thursday, Weiser said that social media is becoming a nexus for illicit drug distribution, but it’s unclear how deep the problem runs.

The report found that social platforms are not transparent with their data. “Sometimes, law enforcement faces delays. It can be quite a significant delay before they are getting access to information related to distribution of fentanyl on these platforms,” said Weiser.

A law passed in 2022 requires Weiser to create a report which looks into how the internet is used for the sale and distribution of fentanyl.

The study found dealers are are elusive, using emojis and slang terms to avoid detection and exploiting loopholes in app infrastructure and moderation policies.

“Not all platforms have a one strike and you’re out policy. Some platforms allow people multiple chances of being caught distributing deadly drugs before they are told you are out,” said Weiser.

Weiser said that he believes there should be more oversight on the platforms. “Snapchat needs to change their platform and make it a safe platform if it is going to be an existing platform.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Middle
D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac CEO speaks out after district votes ‘no’ on clinic
Rain and snow are on track to return to Colorado's Western Slope on Friday.
Rain and snow to return to the Western Slope on Friday

Latest News

This winter on the Front Range may have been unusually cold but historical records show that...
Colorado faces less impact from warmer winters
EL NINO IS ON THE WAY.
El Niño begins, impacting weather across the Earth
A BILL THAT WOULD CAP THE COST OF EPI-PEN DEVICES PASSES THROUGH THE STATE HOUSE TODAY.
EpiPen price cap passes house
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a former member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during...
Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election