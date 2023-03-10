Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High School Baseball is back with a bang in the Grand Valley, as several local teams kick off their seasons in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.

Here’s a quick look at day one.

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Rampart Rams 12-2

Palisade Bulldogs fall to Prairie View Thunderhawks 5-1

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Lutheran Lions 8-1

Grand Junction Tigers defeat Palmer Ridge via run rule in six innings 10-0

Central Warriors defeat Rampart Rams via the run rule in five innings 11-1

Palisade Bulldogs fall to Lutheran Lions 10-4

The Scheuduale for day two is listed below. Note that the original scheduale has been changed, from three days to two due to weather concerns Saturday.

Central vs. Lutheran 9:00A.M. at Suplizio Field

Grand Junction vs. Rampart 9:00A.M. at Canyon View Park

Palisade vs. Palmer Ridge 11:45A.M. Suplizio Field

Fruita Monument vs. Prairie View 11:45A.M. at Canyon View Park

Central vs. Palmer Ridge 2:30P.M. at Suplizio Field

