Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High School Baseball is back with a bang in the Grand Valley, as several local teams kick off their seasons in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.

Here’s a quick look at day one.

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Rampart Rams 12-2

Palisade Bulldogs fall to Prairie View Thunderhawks 5-1

Fruita Monument Wildcats defeat Lutheran Lions 8-1

Grand Junction Tigers defeat Palmer Ridge via run rule in six innings 10-0

Central Warriors defeat Rampart Rams via the run rule in five innings 11-1

Palisade Bulldogs fall to Lutheran Lions 10-4

The Scheuduale for day two is listed below. Note that the original scheduale has been changed, from three days to two due to weather concerns Saturday.

Central vs. Lutheran 9:00A.M. at Suplizio Field

Grand Junction vs. Rampart 9:00A.M. at Canyon View Park

Palisade vs. Palmer Ridge 11:45A.M. Suplizio Field

Fruita Monument vs. Prairie View 11:45A.M. at Canyon View Park

Central vs. Palmer Ridge 2:30P.M. at Suplizio Field

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
The District 51 school board narrowly voted down the clinic Tuesday.
D51 board narrowly votes down proposed clinic for new Grand Junction High School
Rain and snow are on track to return to Colorado's Western Slope on Friday.
Rain and snow to return to the Western Slope on Friday
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac CEO speaks out after district votes ‘no’ on clinic
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

Latest News

KJCT News at 5:30 Bill Fanning Day 1
KJCT News at 5:30 Bill Fanning Day 1
Colorado bill to end corporal punishment in schools
ET Romero
Another cold case solved
Colorado lawmakers are debating whether or not to increase penalties for truck drivers who...
Truck drivers without CDLs could face steeper punishment under proposed bill