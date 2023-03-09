Rain and snow to return to the Western Slope on Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A blanket of clouds kept us gray and gloomy over Western Colorado. Snow is to our north this evening, and it will stay there as our clouds clear from west to east.

Rain & Snow Return

Our next weather maker is on track to arrive late Friday with valley rain and mountain snow. We’re tracking a large swirling low pressure system off the Pacific Northwest Coast. It will approach the coast of Washington and Oregon tonight and Thursday morning and then start spreading rain and snow inland on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Timing the Rain & Snow

Clouds will increase over Western Colorado overnight Thursday, and snow will begin increasing in the mountains before most of us wake up on Friday morning. Humidity in the valleys is low, so rain is likely to be limited to a quick shower or two on Friday afternoon through early evening. We’ll cool and increase the humidity on Friday night, and rain will become increasingly likely. Rain may mix with snow at times early Saturday morning, but it’s mostly rain for us in the valleys along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Delta and Montrose. Snow will be more restricted to the higher terrain. Rain and snow will start to diminish around sunrise Saturday, and it will fade to end by noon around Grand Junction and by 2-3 PM for the rest of the Western Slope.

Expected Snow Accumulation

Snow accumulation is unlikely in the valleys. Even if some snow falls, we’re likely warm enough that it will likely melt rather than accumulate. The mountains are the big winners. Locally, 6-12 inches can fall along the Uncompahgre Plateau from Glade Park to Ute and also on the Bookcliffs. Around two feet of accumulation is possible on the Grand Mesa, and the Elk Mountains could top two feet, including areas around Aspen, Marble, and Crested Butte. One to two feet of accumulation is possible across the northern San Juans. The central and northern mountains will get 6-12 inches of accumulation with up to 18 inches of snow possible in localized cases.

Our Next 24 Hours

Clouds will gradually clear this evening, and we’ll cool from upper 40s around 6 PM to near 40 at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 27 degrees around Grand Junction, 26 degrees around Montrose, 26 degrees around Delta, and 23 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 48 degrees around Delta, and 50 degrees around Cortez.

