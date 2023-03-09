Mesa County District 51 Principals Voice Opinion on School Closures

D-51 Principals voice concern over school closures
D-51 Principals voice concern over school closures
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the possibility of school closures coming to District 51 school principals are letting their voices be heard.

A team of middle school principals cam together and drafted a letter to present to the school board. In it they addressed a critical staffing issue schools around the valley are facing.

The letter said if the school board does not decide to consolidate schools there is a predicted loss of over 20 staff across 8 schools. The middle school principals said the school closures would be the lesser of two evils as the schools would more than likely lose less staff.

The letter also addressed the principals’ worries of being able to fully support students with a lack of staff.

