Meeting to discuss Japanese Beetle

Japanese beetle
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:26 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction City Council and Mesa County Board of County Commissioners will be holding a meeting today at 5:00pm to discuss the issue over the Japanese Beetles.

The meeting will be held at Mesa County Commissioners’ board room on the 3rd floor.

Earlier this week County Commissioners declared the Beetle a nuisance which enables staff to take emergency action to quarantine or eradicate the invasive pest.

Japanese beetles cover the petals of a rose Wednesday morning at Topeka's Gage Park.
New decision on the Japanese Beetle

