Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison

Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man convicted of sexually abusing two children has been sentenced to life in prison.

Michael Tracy McFadden, a 51-year-old Grand Junction Man, was convicted in November of last year. According to facts presented during the trial, McFadden was a trucker who took at least two children on multiple trips out of state.

Over a span of at least six years, court documents say McFadden repeatedly sexually assaulted the children in his home and in his truck in other states. Two victims testified during the trial.

McFadden was in court before on the state level when he was convicted of sexually assaulting six children, but the convictions were overturned due to a speedy trial violation.

Upon learning this, the FBI took over and launched an investigation. McFadden was arrested on federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury in 2019.

