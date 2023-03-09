GJFD unveils new fire engine with new tech

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new fire engine fresh off the assembly line was unveiled by the Grand Junction Fire Department Wednesday, crammed full of new tech to keep firefighters and civilians safe.

The new truck will call Station 8 home, which opened in January. The fire department says it is more customized for the department’s needs, including new tech that sends alerts to nearby drivers when the truck is approaching.

“So this new technology, this Safety Cloud software, is designed to notify motorists sharing the road with our emergency response vehicles that a fire apparatus is either ahead of them and they’re approaching it or is coming up behind them, allowing them to pull right and get out of the way,” said Dirk Clingman with the GJFD.

Clingman says the alerts will start as soon as the lights begin flashing, delivering real-time alerts through navigation systems, apps, and mobile devices to slow down and move over.

