Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet met with US Post Master General Louis DeJoy about growing concerns from Coloradans not getting their mail.

Hickenlooper stated that postmaster DeJoy’s answers were “unsatisfactory,” and both senators say that some Coloradans are waiting weeks at a time to get their mail due to delivery service issues.

DeJoy responded saying that the mountain areas where the problems manifested have a workforce that is spread too thin. High cost of living in Colorado’s mountain towns is also presenting a major roadblock to the hiring process.

In total, seven communities have filed lawsuits against the postal service over delivery issues, including Steamboat Springs, Silverthorne, and Parachute.

