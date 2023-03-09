Colorado bill to end corporal punishment in schools

(KJCT)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A proposed Colorado bill will make it illegal to use corporal punishment on children in schools or childcare centers.

HB23-1119 is sponsored by Representative Regina English and senator Rhonda fields, both democrats.

They say the bill prohibits willful infliction of physical pain on a child unless in acts of self-defense, like breaking up a conflict or to gain control of weapons in a child’s possession.

A similar bill was presented in 2017 but was not passed.

This bill is currently under consideration, and was first presented on February 10 of this year.

