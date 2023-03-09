CMU Partners with City of Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is partnering with the city of Montrose to improve its’ economy and resident’s education.

Administrators plan to cut a deal with the Rathbone Hotel developers to revitalize the city’s hotel. The city will take all of the proceeds from that to establish a permanent endowment fund matched with a half million dollar contribution from CMU.

This endowment will pay for a new hospitality management and culinary arts program at the Montrose campus. The end goal-boost tourism and recreation in the city.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.