Bank robber refuses to leave, waits for officers to arrest him, police say

A man was arrested in Utah after police say he robbed a bank and refused to leave.(File image | pawel.gaul via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY (Gray News) - A man was arrested after police say he robbed a bank and waited for them to arrive.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were called to a bank robbery in the downtown area on Monday morning.

Police said a 65-year-old man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller.

The man reportedly took the money but then refused to leave.

Authorities identified the man as Donald Santacroce. They said responding officers and a sergeant were able to take him into custody.

Officers booked Santacroce into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of robbery.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

