Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Haven was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair and brown eyes, and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

