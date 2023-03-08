Victim of Lake County cold case identified after 50 years

Unidentified remains found in Lake County over half a century ago have been identified.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Unidentified remains found in Lake County over half a century ago have been identified.

The remains were identified through Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation cold case team at the request of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. By using forensic genetic genealogy and other investigative tools, the remains were identified as a gardener named Paul Smith.

Smith was from Modesto, California, but his body was found on Independence Pass in Colorado in June of 1970. Investigators at the time submitted the remains for analysis, but neither DNA testing nor fingerprint analysis provided an identity.

Police say that foul play is not suspected, but asks that anyone with information regarding the case contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
THE DRIVE HOME AFTER A DAY OF SKIING STARTED UNEVENTFULLY FOR a man from ARVADA, THEN CAME THE...
Pothole on I-70 caused severe delays for ski traffic

Latest News

File - police lights
Denver officer charged in shootout sued by injured bystander
handcuffs
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards
THE HOUSE PASSED LEGISLATION TODAY TO CAP THE COST OF EPI PEN AUTO INJECTOR DEVICES AT...
Colorado House passes legislation to cap EpiPen cost
Snapchat sued by Colorado familes over fentanyl overdose deaths
Snapchat sued by Colorado familes over fentanyl overdose deaths
The American Red Cross logo.
Colorado Red Cross responded to 34 calls for services last month