This week feels like Spring

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re in our final two weeks of Winter. The Vernal Equinox, which is when the sun crosses the equator on its apparent northward journey toward the Summer Solstice, will happen on March 20 at 3:24 PM. That marks the beginning of the Spring season.

Warming Toward Spring

Gradual warming is already happening. The average date of our first 60-degree reading is February 28. That has passed, so we’re really fair game for 60 degrees. The latest first 60-degree day happened in 1897. We didn’t hit 60 degrees until March 25 that year. The first 70-degree day could be coming in quickly, too. The average first date of 70 degrees is March 26. The first 70-degree day has happened as late as April 30. That happened in 1941. The average date of the last freeze is April 22. The latest last freeze on record happened just last year on May 21.

Feels Like Spring This Week

Each day for the next week offers high temperatures in the 50s with cooler 40s on Saturday. There’s a chance for rain and snow for that cooler Saturday. There are signs that we could reach 60 degrees for the first time next Monday or more likely Tuesday. Long-range trends still lean in favor of above-normal temperatures for the next 6-10 days before we become increasingly likely to swing back below normal beyond March 15.

Our Next Weather Maker(s)

Yesterday, we told you about a large area of low pressure over Canada’s Pacific Coast. Smaller low pressure swirls are pivoting around the larger low pressure circulation. One of these smaller swirls is going to escape the grip of the bigger circulation and track eastward. It will get close enough to increase clouds over Western Colorado Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some snow is possible in Northwestern Colorado, but that will stay well north of us. A bigger storm system will arrive Friday night and bring a chance for rain and snow to the Grand Valley and the rest of the Western Slope.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool from upper 40s around 6 PM to upper 30s by 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 30 degrees around Grand Junction, 38 degrees around Montrose, 29 degrees around Delta, and 25 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with peeks of sun. High temperatures will be near 53 degrees around Grand Junction, 56 degrees around Montrose, 53 degrees around Delta, and 55 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.