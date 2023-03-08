SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.(Sunny Delight Beverages Co.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SunnyD isn’t just for kids anymore. The juice brand is launching a new hard seltzer featuring its bold, tangy orange flavor.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today,” chief marketing officer Ilene Bergenfeld said in a news release. “Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product.”

SunnyD was first developed in 1963 when two Florida dads looked around an orange grove and thought, “Good, but we can do better.”

The brand said it had a wave of popularity in the 1990s and landed a dedicated fan base.

“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” Bergenfeld said.

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
THE DRIVE HOME AFTER A DAY OF SKIING STARTED UNEVENTFULLY FOR a man from ARVADA, THEN CAME THE...
Pothole on I-70 caused severe delays for ski traffic

Latest News

President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
James Devine won the $4 million top prize on an instant ticket game.
Man traveling out of state for birth of his 4th grandchild wins $4M lottery prize
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake