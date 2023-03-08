Snapchat sued by Colorado familes over fentanyl overdose deaths

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Health Department says that not only are more children getting their hands on substances laced with the deadly drug fentanyl, more children are also suffering fatal overdoses.

Two more Colorado families are suing— not drug manufacturers or dealers, but the parent company of popular social media and messaging app Snapchat.

After Patti Lujan lost her 18-year-old daughter Lauren to a fatal fentanyl overdose in 2020, she says it was time to get angry while working through her grief.

“I feel like Snapchat knows what’s happening. They know this is going on, and they’re not doing anything.” Lujan is one of many parents whose children have died from drugs purchased via Snapchat that were laced with fentanyl.

Lujan and 34 families have filed lawsuits against Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc, and three are from Colorado— Broomfield, Thornton, and Centennial. “It’s so scary, and I don’t want any other parents or families to go through this type of loss,” said Lujan.

Attorneys argue that the app provides the perfect ecosystem for drug dealers, allowing access to a never-ending wellspring of vulnerable customers with features that obstruct parental supervision built into the app. Within 24 hours, messages and stories on the app are permanently deleted, erasing the evidence of a crime.

“I mean, I lost my daughter and there’s no way, supposedly, for anyone to go after anybody that’s done anything through Snapchat. That there’s no way to find them, it’s hard to believe,” said Lujan.

Lujan said that they should be celebrating Lauren’s 21st birthday on Saturday, but she will be spending the time in court. “My daughter would want me to do this. Lauren I’m sure is telling me right now, you’ve got this mom. Fight this.”

