Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Kimber!

As the first mama cat of 2023, Kimber is a reminder that kitten season is on its way. Kimber is 3-years-old and just finished raising her litter of kittens. Kimber was found pregnant at a used car lot. This “pre-owned” cutie is ready to be the center of your world. Roice-Hurst does not know if Kimber has ever lived with kids, cats, or dogs, but we do know that she is very affectionate with every human she’s met so far.

If you cannot commit to adopt just yet, you can foster. Roice-Hurst pays for all food, vet, and supply costs.

You can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.