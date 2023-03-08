Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week

RHPOTW
RHPOTW(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:40 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet Kimber!

As the first mama cat of 2023, Kimber is a reminder that kitten season is on its way. Kimber is 3-years-old and just finished raising her litter of kittens. Kimber was found pregnant at a used car lot. This “pre-owned” cutie is ready to be the center of your world. Roice-Hurst does not know if Kimber has ever lived with kids, cats, or dogs, but we do know that she is very affectionate with every human she’s met so far.

If you cannot commit to adopt just yet, you can foster. Roice-Hurst pays for all food, vet, and supply costs.

You can contact the Roice-Hurst Humane Society at 970-434-7337

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Cade Clark rides his restored 1954 John Deere tractor.
High school student restores 1954 John Deere tractor, wins money for college
THE DRIVE HOME AFTER A DAY OF SKIING STARTED UNEVENTFULLY FOR a man from ARVADA, THEN CAME THE...
Pothole on I-70 caused severe delays for ski traffic