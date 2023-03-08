NJCAA Week Two Rankings
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Junior College baseball Season continues, here’s the latest rankings from the National Junior College Athletic Association.
|Team
|Record
|Previous Rank
|#1 Central Florida
|23-1
|1
|#2 Walters State
|16-2
|2
|#3 McLennan
|13-4
|3
|#4 Central Arizona
|19-5
|4
|#5 Iowa Western
|10-0
|5
|#6 Santa Fe
|24-0
|8
|#7 Florence-Darlington
|19-4
|9
|#8 Wabash Valley
|14-6
|10
|#9 Johnson County
|15-3
|12
|#10 Georgia Highlands
|15-5
|13
|#11 Pensacola State
|21-4
|19
|#12 Wallace-Dothan
|12-6
|18
|#13 Gaston
|19-2
|14
|#14 Crowder
|13-6
|6
|#15 Gulf Coast State
|15-5
|11
|#16 Blinn
|17-5
|22
|#17 Delgado
|14-4
|20
|#18 San Jacinto
|13-9
|7
|#19 Southern Nevada
|14-6
|15
|#20 Cowley County
|4-5
|17
