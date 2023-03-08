New decision on the Japanese Beetle

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An update on the infestation that Mesa County and state leaders are monitoring closely..

This morning county commissioners held a public hearing to declare the Japanese Beetle a public nuisance.

It was approved 3-0.

Commissioner Cody Davis said without addressing the beetle infestation, it could severely affect our local economy.

He says local produce would have to be quarantined because the Japanese beetle feeds on grapes, peaches, and vegetables.

Peaches in Mesa County create $14 million annually for the local economy.

Fruit and wine tourism can bring in $22 million.

Commissioner Bobbie Daniel says officials are working to act as quickly as possible to save money and heartache in the future.

