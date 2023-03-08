Gov. Polis introduces bipartisan legislation meant to boost math scores

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - During a press conference Tuesday Colorado Governor Jared Polis unveiled new bipartisan legislation meant to boost Colorado’s slumping math scores.

Math scores for Colorado students have been steadily dropping since the pandemic, but the new bill could help train teachers, support after-school programs, and place a heavier emphasis on math literacy starting in preschool.

The legislation also uses evidence-based research to propose more intervention for ninth grade students who are falling behind.

“Math is such a fundamental skill for success in the workforce, for higher education, more than ever before,” said Polis.

The proposal would invest $28 million into test scores over the next two years.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.