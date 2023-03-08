D51 board narrowly votes down proposed clinic for new Grand Junction High School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A proposed on-campus clinic for the new Grand Junction High School was narrowly shot down Tuesday night after the District 51 board voted against the clinic 3 to 2.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Marillac Health said that it was “disappointed” in the decision. “Planning for the walk-in clinic began in 2018 when a comprehensive survey revealed extensive unmet health care needs throughout the Grand Junction High School population of 1400 students, particularly in mental health,” Marillac Health said in a press release.

Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones, and Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema voted against the clinic, whereas board members Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes voted in favor.

Opponents say that finding out about a lawsuit against the proposed operator of the clinic via an anonymous letter rather than from the company itself left a poor impression.

Supporters, on the other hand, cited an existing MarillacHealth Clinic at Central High School as proof the program works to benefit children.

The company said that the clinic has grown in popularity and use over the past three years, and cited student testimonies from students on how the clinic has improved their health, quality of life, and education.

