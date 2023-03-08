Colorado legislators want answers on why Xcel bills hit budget-breaking highs

This winter was hard for anyone who heats their home with Xcel gas, and Colorado legislators want to know why.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - State legislators are searching for answers on why Xcel Energy bills are so high during a budget-shattering winter season that forced thousands of Coloradans to rely on assistance programs, even leading to action on the legislative level.

Tuesday was the first meeting of a special committee created to answer the question on exactly why Xcel Energy’s bills have been so high.

The meeting started with the Public Utilities Commission, a regulatory body for the state of Colorado, with a focus on its job and what the PUC needs to do to protect consumers more.

Discussion was raised on the cost of natural gas, with committee members asking if Xcel can keep consumers’ bills lower by storing more gas when it’s cheaper in a practice called “hedging.”

“Gas is somewhat storable, unlike electricity, which is really hard to store, but we don’t have huge storage reserves in the state of Colorado. Some utilities have more than others, but there is a limit to what a company can purchase and put in storage. So, while gas prices are really low right now, there isn’t enough storage to put it in the ground now and wait and use it next winter. There’s not physically that much storage,” said the PUC’s Chief Economist Erin O’Neill.

The Office of Utility Advocates has received more than 600 complaints since late January, including:

  • Winter heating bills
  • Record profits
  • Rooftop solar meter connections
  • Getting through to customer service
  • Waiting lists for bill assistance

