Clouds sticking around today with some evening High Country snow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The morning has started off with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, and we should continue to see much of the same through the rest of the day today.

High Country Snow

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue around the Western Slope through the afternoon and into the early evening hours. Skies will then start clearing out over the western portions of the region tonight while some scattered snow is possible over portions of the High Country. Snow will continue to fall through the pre-dawn hours on Thursday, then we’ll start to see skies clearing out there as well past sunrise Thursday morning. As little as a trace to as much as 1 to 2 inches of snow is possible in Aspen, Vail, Meeker, and over toward Douglas Pass.

Cloudy, Wet, and Unsettled End of the Week

After a party cloudy and slightly cooler Thursday, clouds will start to increase across the region once again on Friday morning. The first snow will pop up once again over the High Country early in the day, then mountain snow and valley rain becomes much more widespread later Friday afternoon and especially into Friday evening. Mountain snow and valley rain continues overnight Friday night and through much of the day on Saturday as well. Things will finally start to wind down by later Saturday evening and into Saturday night.

Snowfall Totals

While the first round of snow later this evening won’t be very significant, the second round of snow by the end of the work week and into the weekend could be much more significant. A foot or more of snow is possible atop the Grand Mesa and over portions of the High Country around Crested Butte. The valleys should see very little, if any accumulations, while 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible over the San Juans, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and portions of the High Country closer to Interstate 70. Note that these are projected accumulations only through Saturday morning. Additional snow will be added on to that through the day on Saturday.

Drier, Warmer Next Week

Any leftover rain and snow will wind down through the day on Sunday, then partly to mostly cloudy skies settle back into the region into early next week. Temperatures will continue to turn warmer as the days pass, and we could see 60s in Grand Junction on Tuesday for the first time since we reached 64° back on November 9.

Next 24 Hours

Cloudy to mostly cloudy skies continue through the afternoon with highs likely in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies will start clearing out later this evening and into the overnight hours with lows in the middle and upper 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settle back into the region on Thursday, and temperatures should turn a little cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s and lower 50s.

