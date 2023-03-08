Clifton Library seeking federal funding

The Clifton branch of Mesa County Libraries wants funding to support adult education programs.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Libraries says that it will be pursuing funding from the federal government to support adult learning programs.

The library system asked Mesa County Commissioners to support the funding application and plans to eventually request support from Colorado’s senators.

According to the library’s website, the Clifton branch is the second busiest library in Mesa County.

It says that activities are limited in the current building due to a simple lack of space, as 5,400 square feet is not enough space for the 20,000 residents in the library’s service area.

A larger, newer building is in the works, featuring 17,800 square feet of space.

