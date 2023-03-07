Vice President Kamala Harris visits Colorado

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Colorado to talk about climate change, drought, and other topics.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Colorado on Monday to discuss climate change.

The vice president participated in a Q & A session in Arvada, answering questions about extreme weather, drought, and water issues facing the west.

“We’re looking at everything from drought to extreme rain and snow. Here is Colorado, I don’t need to tell you what that has meant, so thinking about water policy in a way that we take into account these extreme conditions,” said Vice President Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a moderated discussion about climate change...
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, takes part in a moderated discussion about climate change and clean energy during an appearance in the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Monday, March 6, 2023, in the northwest Denver suburb of Arvada, Colo. The stop was part of a nationwide tour to discuss the effects of climate change and to renew the focus on clean sources of energy. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)

This is the first time Harris has visited Colorado since March of 2021, when she met with local business owners to promote a COVID-19 relief package that had been passed around the same time.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also reportedly stopped by, and visited the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Jefferson County on Monday Morning.

Harris also noted seeing substantial snow covering the mountains outside of Los Angeles from her plane.

She said that although this is a transformative moment when it comes to climate change, she remains optimistic looking to the future and new ways of tackling challenges posed by the changing climate.

