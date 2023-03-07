USOPC gets record $10 million donation for mental health

The United States Olympic Committee logo.
The United States Olympic Committee logo.(MGN / USOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is receiving a record $10 million donation to support its expanding mental-health programming.

The donation, which is the largest standalone gift in the 10-year history of the committee’s charitable arm, comes from the Rieschel Family Foundation headed by longtime supporters Yucca and Gary Rieschel.

“We strongly believe that our athletes engaging with their local communities will reduce the stigma associated with seeking help and create relevance for the Olympic and Paralympic movements in those communities,” Gary Rieschel said in a statement released Tuesday announcing the gift.

The USOPC said the gift will help bolster resources for the USOPC’s mental-health program, which is on a three-phase expansion scheduled to culminate with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Starting in 2020, when the USOPC expanded its focus on mental health, it says it has hired eight new licensed providers, logged 1,700 unique encounters with athletes and created a registry with more than 200 providers around the country.

Christine Walshe, the president of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Foundation, which will officially receive the money and allocate it to the USOPC programming, called the donation “truly game-changing for our athletes and the entire organization.”

The Rieschels sit on the board of the foundation, which received more than $53 million in donations in 2022. The foundation typically directs money to programs that support Olympic athletes and invests the rest in an endowment. Since this $10 million donation is a “directed gift,” it will all go toward the mental-health program.

___

AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The paddleboarders estimated the shark to be about 15 feet long.
Paddleboarders fend off 15-foot shark in ‘terrifying’ encounter
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Patterson crash traps driver, creates dangerous situation with power lines
Mesa County man killed in Saturday morning shooting identified
Suspect charged in connection to early Saturday morning shooting
At approximately 11 p.m. on March 4, the GJPD received reports of gunshots fired near Helena...
Report of gunshots lead to arrest
Zebra mussels are small, freshwater generalists that can survive in a wide range of conditions.
Colorado state officials want comments on proposed changes to 2023 boating season

Latest News

Japanese beetles cover the petals of a rose Wednesday morning at Topeka's Gage Park.
New decision on the Japanese Beetle
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Voting tech firm spotlights Murdochs in defamation suit
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics logo for badminton.
USA Badminton agrees to pay $1M in ‘confidential’ settlement
St. Vincent Health opened a $26 million state-of-the-art hospital in Leadville, Colorado, in...
Covid Aid Papered Over Colorado Hospital’s Financial Shortcomings