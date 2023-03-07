STATION ALERT: Audio restored for Dish Network viewers

(UPDATE) - Audio has been restored to Dish Network broadcasts.

(STATION NEWS) - Dish Network customers may be experiencing a loss of audio on both KKCO’s and KJCT’s broadcasts. The network has escalated the ticket, and we are actively working to resolve the issue and restore service. We do not currently have an ETA, but progress updates will be released as soon as they are available.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.