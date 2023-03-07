Pothole on I-70 caused severe delays for ski traffic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Skiers heading home after a day on the slopes last weekend struggled to get home, stuck in an hours-long traffic jam caused by a common problem for the interstate that happened at an extremely inopportune time.

Interstate 70 shutting down is hardly unexpected for Colorado, but for Arvada resident Todd Phillips, the traffic wasn’t the only problem. “I-70s been closed before. It’s not a new thing for Colorado.” Phillips was among thousands of drivers heading to the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel on Saturday.

He passed Silverthorne at Exit 205, the last stop before the tunnel. Then, “We saw a CDOT sign that said I-70 closed - must exit at 216,” said Phillips. The only problem is that Exit 216 is on the opposite side of the divide, far out of reach for those stuck in traffic.

“The whole time we’re trying to inch our way up and it keeps stopping, stopping and going, or just sitting there,” said Phillips.

The culprit was a large pothole east of the tunnel, forcing traffic to slow to the point where it took four hours to cover less than eight miles. “By that time it was 9:40 at night, it’s 28 degrees. People are pulled off the side of the road running out of gas. I saw one guy changing his baby’s diapers,” said Phillips.

Phillips said he was given two choices. The first was to run out of gas during a sub-freezing Rocky Mountain night. He chose the second option. “Luckily for us, we were in the left lanes. We had to make an illegal U-turn to get back down to Silverthorne and get gas,” said Phillips.

After topping off his tank, Phillips was able to take a different route home that took a couple of hours. Fixing the highway, however, took a lot longer. Work wrapped up around 4:20 a.m. Sunday.

“I realize we got lots of people, got lots of traffic, can’t magically fix that, but you can certainly mitigate it,” said Phillips. “And I think we do an extremely poor job of that.”

Colorado Department of Transportation said that there were warnings posted long before the one Phillips saw.

